Elmira native dies after car crash in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was killed after his vehicle crashed into trees early Sunday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the intersection of Seeley Road and Mountainview Avenue for reports of a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into some trees.

The driver of the vehicle, 64-year-old Brian G. Meck from Syracuse, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Syracuse Police say the investigation is active ongoing.

According to his obituary, Meck was a 1974 graduate of Elmira Free Academy and had several family members living in Chemung County.