Empire State Weekly: Breaking down the 2023 state budget proposal

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget for the 2023 fiscal year is being met with praise and some criticism. Billions of dollars are planning to address various areas of concern statewide, yet one key issue remains to be solved, and that’s making New York a desirable place for tax payers to live. As the rate of people migrating out of New York continues accelerating, some policy experts say, the Governor’s budget doesn’t hold a solution.

NYPIRG Executive Director Blair Horner and the Empire Center for Public Policy’s Director of Research, Peter Warren, join us to share their insight into some of the Governor’s spending proposals. “Right now we’re the next to last in terms of business climate because of our tax rates,” says Warren. “The Governor said she wants to make the state the most attractive business climate, and unfortunately I don’t see anything in her budget that is going to fundamentally change that dynamic so it does look like a missed opportunity.”

Andy Pallotta, President for the union New York State United Teachers, shares his perspective on what the State Budget holds for education in New York. Pallotta says while the proposed budget contains a lot of good for education, there are still a number of components those in the education field say weren’t included in Governor Hochul’s initial outline that they would like to see included in the finalized budget.

