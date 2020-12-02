Erie Canalway Calendar now available

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free copies of the 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar are currently available at certain libraries and visitor centers throughout the area. It features the winning entries from the Erie Canalway photo contest.
“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”
Calendars are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 18,500 available at:
- Albany Public Library, Albany
- Amsterdam Free Library, Amsterdam
- Baldwinsville Public Library, Baldwinsville
- Bethlehem Public Library, Delmar
- Brighton Memorial Library, Rochester
- Brockport-Seymour Library, Brockport
- Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Buffalo
- Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, Canajoharie
- Canastota Public Library, Canastota
- Central Library of Rochester, Rochester
- Charlotte Branch Library, Rochester
- Chili Public Library, Rochester
- City of Tonawanda Public Library, Tonawanda
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, Clifton Park
- Clyde-Savannah Public Library, Clyde
- Community Free Library, Holley
- Crandall Public Library, Glens Falls
- Erie Canal Discovery Center, Lockport
- Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse
- Fairport Public Library, Fairport
- Fayetteville Free Library, Fayetteville
- Fort Edward Free Library, Fort Edward
- Fort Hunter Free Library, Amsterdam
- Fort Plain Free Library, Fort Plain
- Frank J. Basloe Library, Herkimer
- Frothingham Free Library, Fonda
- Fulton Public Library, Fulton
- Gates Public Library, Rochester
- Geneva Public Library, Geneva
- Greece Public Library, Greece
- Greenwich Free Library, Greenwich
- Henrietta Public Library, Rochester
- Historic Palmyra, Palmyra
- Hoag Library, Albion
- Hudson Mohawk Gateway / Burden Ironworks Museum, Troy
- Ilion Free Public Library, Ilion
- Irondequoit Public Library, Rochester
- Ithaca/Tompkins County Con. & Visitors Bureau, Ithaca
- Jervis Public Library, Rome
- Jordan Bramley Library, Jordan
- Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, Medina
- Little Falls Public Library, Little Falls
- Liverpool Public Library, Liverpool
- Lockport Public Library, Lockport
- Lyons Public Library, Lyons
- Macedon Public Library, Macedon
- Manlius Library, Manlius
- Margaret Reaney Memorial Library, St. Johnsville
- Mechanicville District Public Library, Mechanicville
- Montour Falls Library, Montour Falls
- New Hartford Public Library, New Hartford
- Newark Public Library, Newark
- North Tonawanda History Museum, North Tonawanda
- North Tonawanda Public Library, North Tonawanda
- Ogden Farmers’ Library, Spencerport
- Oneida County Tourism, Utica
- Onondaga County Public Library, Syracuse
- Oswego Public Library, Oswego
- Palmyra Community Library, Palmyra
- Penfield Public Library, Penfield
- Phoenix Public Library, Phoenix
- Pittsford Community Library, Pittsford
- Port Byron Library, Port Byron
- Royalton Hartland Community Library, Middleport
- Saratoga National Historical Park, Stillwater
- Schenectady County Public Library, Schenectady
- Schuyler County Hist. Society/Brick Tavern Museum, Montour Falls
- Schuylerville Public Library, Schuylerville
- Seneca Falls Visitor Center, Seneca Falls
- Stewart B. Lang Memorial Library, Cato
- Stillwater Free Library, Stillwater
- Sullivan Free Library, Chittenango
- The History Center in Tompkins County, Ithaca
- Tompkins County Public Library, Ithaca
- Troy Public Library Troy
- Utica Public Library, Utica
- Walter Elwood Museum, Amsterdam
- Waterford Public Library, Waterford
- Weedsport Free Library, Weedsport
- Whitehall Free Library, Whitehall
- William K. Sanford Town Library, Loudonville
The first place winner is on the cover: “Butternut Creek Aqueduct, DeWitt” by A.T. McLean of Syracuse.