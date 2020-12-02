Erie Canalway Calendar now available

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free copies of the 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar are currently available at certain libraries and visitor centers throughout the area. It features the winning entries from the Erie Canalway photo contest.

“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway Executive Director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”

Calendars are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 18,500 available at:

Albany Public Library, Albany

Amsterdam Free Library, Amsterdam

Baldwinsville Public Library, Baldwinsville

Bethlehem Public Library, Delmar

Brighton Memorial Library, Rochester

Brockport-Seymour Library, Brockport

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Buffalo

Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, Canajoharie

Canastota Public Library, Canastota

Central Library of Rochester, Rochester

Charlotte Branch Library, Rochester

Chili Public Library, Rochester

City of Tonawanda Public Library, Tonawanda

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, Clifton Park

Clyde-Savannah Public Library, Clyde

Community Free Library, Holley

Crandall Public Library, Glens Falls

Erie Canal Discovery Center, Lockport

Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse

Fairport Public Library, Fairport

Fayetteville Free Library, Fayetteville

Fort Edward Free Library, Fort Edward

Fort Hunter Free Library, Amsterdam

Fort Plain Free Library, Fort Plain

Frank J. Basloe Library, Herkimer

Frothingham Free Library, Fonda

Fulton Public Library, Fulton

Gates Public Library, Rochester

Geneva Public Library, Geneva

Greece Public Library, Greece

Greenwich Free Library, Greenwich

Henrietta Public Library, Rochester

Historic Palmyra, Palmyra

Hoag Library, Albion

Hudson Mohawk Gateway / Burden Ironworks Museum, Troy

Ilion Free Public Library, Ilion

Irondequoit Public Library, Rochester

Ithaca/Tompkins County Con. & Visitors Bureau, Ithaca

Jervis Public Library, Rome

Jordan Bramley Library, Jordan

Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, Medina

Little Falls Public Library, Little Falls

Liverpool Public Library, Liverpool

Lockport Public Library, Lockport

Lyons Public Library, Lyons

Macedon Public Library, Macedon

Manlius Library, Manlius

Margaret Reaney Memorial Library, St. Johnsville

Mechanicville District Public Library, Mechanicville

Montour Falls Library, Montour Falls

New Hartford Public Library, New Hartford

Newark Public Library, Newark

North Tonawanda History Museum, North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda Public Library, North Tonawanda

Ogden Farmers’ Library, Spencerport

Oneida County Tourism, Utica

Onondaga County Public Library, Syracuse

Oswego Public Library, Oswego

Palmyra Community Library, Palmyra

Penfield Public Library, Penfield

Phoenix Public Library, Phoenix

Pittsford Community Library, Pittsford

Port Byron Library, Port Byron

Royalton Hartland Community Library, Middleport

Saratoga National Historical Park, Stillwater

Schenectady County Public Library, Schenectady

Schuyler County Hist. Society/Brick Tavern Museum, Montour Falls

Schuylerville Public Library, Schuylerville

Seneca Falls Visitor Center, Seneca Falls

Stewart B. Lang Memorial Library, Cato

Stillwater Free Library, Stillwater

Sullivan Free Library, Chittenango

The History Center in Tompkins County, Ithaca

Tompkins County Public Library, Ithaca

Troy Public Library Troy

Utica Public Library, Utica

Walter Elwood Museum, Amsterdam

Waterford Public Library, Waterford

Weedsport Free Library, Weedsport

Whitehall Free Library, Whitehall

William K. Sanford Town Library, Loudonville

The first place winner is on the cover: “Butternut Creek Aqueduct, DeWitt” by A.T. McLean of Syracuse.