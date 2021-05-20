Erie Canalway to host a series of events to highlight heritage, recreational appeal

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corporation have teamed up to sponsor 26 festivals and events in 2021 to showcase the Canalway Corridor’s heritage and the recreational appeal of the waterway and Canalway Trail. Events include recreational activities, tours, concerts, and heritage celebrations.

The canal system is scheduled to open May 21, weather permitting.

“After a year with very few events, we are pleased to support community events that will bring people to the canals in safe and fun ways,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “We are proud to partner with these organizations to bring people to the waterfront to experience and celebrate New York’s extraordinary canals.”

Prior to the pandemic, cultural, heritage, and recreational events within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor delivered 1.3 billion each year in economic benefits to communities. While many large events are either scaled back or postponed again in 2021, support for these smaller community events is expected to attract upwards of 50,000 people.

This year’s event highlights include summer concerts on the Erie Canal in Newark, Pittsford, and Seneca Falls, Kayak Through History Tours in Schenectady, Amsterdam’s Riverfest in August, Local History Cruises on the Champlain Canal in Schuylerville, and Doors Open Buffalo in September.

Visit the Erie Canalway website to learn more.