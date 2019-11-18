Faculty union OKs new contract with state-owned universities

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers and coaches in Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system are giving their approval to a new four-year union contract.

Faculty at the State System of Higher Education voted overwhelmingly this week to ratify the contract.

Details haven’t been made public but will be posted online once ratification is complete.

The tally from the balloting now goes to the State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors for its approval.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union represents about 5,500 faculty and coaches at the 14 state system universities.