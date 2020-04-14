Farmers markets learning to adapt to the coronavirus

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just in time for budding spring harvests, farmers markets are modifying the traditional organic, produce-stand shopping experience in the wake of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, the Washington Park and Guilderland Farmers Markets will launch a digital e-commerce marketplace. At GuilderlanFarmersMarket.com, customers can order fresh food, produce, and other goods online.

Then, they’ll be available for curbside pickup at the Star Plaza parking lot on the corner of State Route 155 and Western Avenue in Guilderland. Orders will be brought to customers’ vehicles.

Orders and pickups are not instant; the first day of pick-up is on Sunday.

Both farmers markets are scheduled to open in-person for the summer season as scheduled.

One county away, the Saratoga Farmers Market is already operating in-person, but with social distancing measures in place.

Every Saturday until the end of April, the outdoor market will be open at the Wilton Mall BonTon/BowTie parking lot from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Vendors will be one parking space apart from one another, and rows of vendors will be separated by two parking rows.

Customers are required to be responsible and conscientious by keeping six feet away from fellow shoppers.