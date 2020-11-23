Father dead and son injured after Cattaraugus County four-wheeler accident

Regional

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ISCHUA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s Department says a 63-year old man is dead and his 43-year old son injured after a four-wheeling accident.

The Sherriff’s Department tells us the 63-year-old man was driving a four-wheeler with his 43-year old son sitting on the back. The two were on their own property when the father drove up a steep trail in the woods.

We’re told the father was unable to “negotiate the hill” and flipped the four-wheeler backwards.

The 43-year old son was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The 63-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s department is investigating and now charges have been filed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now