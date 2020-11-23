Father dead and son injured after Cattaraugus County four-wheeler accident

ISCHUA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s Department says a 63-year old man is dead and his 43-year old son injured after a four-wheeling accident.

The Sherriff’s Department tells us the 63-year-old man was driving a four-wheeler with his 43-year old son sitting on the back. The two were on their own property when the father drove up a steep trail in the woods.

We’re told the father was unable to “negotiate the hill” and flipped the four-wheeler backwards.

The 43-year old son was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The 63-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cattaraugus County Sherriff’s department is investigating and now charges have been filed.