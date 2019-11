BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity at Buffalo City Hall.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) were seen there on Wednesday morning as well.

News 4 has learned it is a public corruption probe.

Federal officials appear to be focusing on the Office of Strategic Planning: Neighborhood Development Section office.

No arrests have been made.