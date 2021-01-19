FBI visits 2 Syracuse-area homes, puts up billboard on I-690 asking for tips as agents investigate Capitol attack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The FBI would not confirm if two homes in the Syracuse-area were visited by agents on Monday as part of the agency’s national investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Monday morning, people living in Eastwood saw FBI agents swarm a home on Burns Avenue, two blocks from Thompson Road.

From the street, a NewsChannel 9 photographer could not identify the exact work happening other than seeing agents pace in and out with focus.

Not long after, similar FBI activity was seen on Lookout Circle in a neighborhood not far from Township Five in Fairmount.











A spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Albany would not confirm if the visits are connected to the overall investigation or any specific investigation, but would only say the activity was legally approved by a court.

One man from Syracuse has been arrested for being among the group of rioters who stormed the Capitol: 65-year-old Albert Ciarpelli.

The FBI in Albany expects more arrests across its region related to the investigation.

FBI Headquarters has a relationship with billboard companies across the company, which explains the billboard on I-690 asking for tips related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of similar billboards are posted throughout the country, and were not put up in any specific area.