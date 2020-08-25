Firefighters put out excavator fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca firefighters put out an excavator fire at a construction site on Willow Ave. on Tuesday morning.

The engine compartment of the excavator was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the construction site near the TCAT bus garage around 10 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and used shovels to create a dam to control the runoff of any fuels and oils to prevent them from flowing into Cayuga Lake. A plug was also inserted into a broken hose to st op it from leaking.

Courtesy Ithaca FD

Crews utilized absorbent pads to clean up the fuel and oil that spilled and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.