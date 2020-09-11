First New York hosting backpack giveaway series across Capital Region

Regional

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First New York Federal Credit Union is hosting a series of backpack giveaways for members of its kids’ program, “KID$ Banking.” The first giveaway is Friday in Albany at 3 p.m.

The parents of children with accounts at First New York can drive up to a branch for a backpack of school supplies. Giveaways take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • September 11 at 818 Central Avenue in Albany
  • September 14 at 424 Maple Avenue in Saratoga
  • September 15 at 795 East Main Street in Cobleskill
  • September 16 at 31 Jordan Road in North Greenbush
  • September 17 at 1533 Route 9 in Halfmoon
  • September 18 at1879 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
  • September 21 at 19 Glenridge Road in Glenville
  • September 22 at 1776 Union Street in Niskayuna

If heading to a pick-up event, please wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now