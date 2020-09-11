First New York hosting backpack giveaway series across Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First New York Federal Credit Union is hosting a series of backpack giveaways for members of its kids’ program, “KID$ Banking.” The first giveaway is Friday in Albany at 3 p.m.

The parents of children with accounts at First New York can drive up to a branch for a backpack of school supplies. Giveaways take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

September 11 at 818 Central Avenue in Albany

September 14 at 424 Maple Avenue in Saratoga

September 15 at 795 East Main Street in Cobleskill

September 16 at 31 Jordan Road in North Greenbush

September 17 at 1533 Route 9 in Halfmoon

September 18 at1879 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam

September 21 at 19 Glenridge Road in Glenville

September 22 at 1776 Union Street in Niskayuna

If heading to a pick-up event, please wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.