First New York hosting backpack giveaway series across Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First New York Federal Credit Union is hosting a series of backpack giveaways for members of its kids’ program, “KID$ Banking.” The first giveaway is Friday in Albany at 3 p.m.
The parents of children with accounts at First New York can drive up to a branch for a backpack of school supplies. Giveaways take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:
- September 11 at 818 Central Avenue in Albany
- September 14 at 424 Maple Avenue in Saratoga
- September 15 at 795 East Main Street in Cobleskill
- September 16 at 31 Jordan Road in North Greenbush
- September 17 at 1533 Route 9 in Halfmoon
- September 18 at1879 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam
- September 21 at 19 Glenridge Road in Glenville
- September 22 at 1776 Union Street in Niskayuna
If heading to a pick-up event, please wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.