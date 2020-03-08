Five arrested during fights at BCA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Rochester Police officers were called to large fights that were taking place inside the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday evening during basketball games.

Officers said most of those involved were juveniles who were escorted out of the building by RPD personnel and BCA security.

The area around the arena was secured and large groups were dispersed from the area.

“As the disruptive behavior continued and additional people were escorted out of the building, security closed the entrance doors and no one else was allowed to enter the building,” RPD said.

Officers arrested five people for violations including harassment, trespass and disorderly conduct.

The area has since been reopened. There were no reported injuries.