Flags ordered to half-staff for Fort Drum soldier who died in Afghanistan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A member of the Army’s Fort Drum-based 10th Mountain Division died earlier this week in a non-combat related incident at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

Specialist Branden Kimball, 21, died on February 12th.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to fly at half staff on Friday to honor Kimball.

Governor Cuomo said “We are devastated by his loss and join his fellow soldiers, his family, and his friends in honoring his service to our nation. His death is a reminder of the sacrifices members of the military make to protect the freedoms and the values that this state and this nation were founded upon.”

The Army says SPC Kimball was an aircraft structural repairer.

More from WETM 18 NEws:

For more local news, follow WETM 18 News on Twitter @NewsChannel9