Flu report: Another slight decrease, still widespread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Health officials say flu activity in Pennsylvania decreased slightly again but remained widespread last week.

A total of 39,421 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported so far this season. Lab-confirmed cases totaled 32,322 in the prior week.

Influenza B/Victoria is the most detected flu virus.

The Health Department also reported 836 flu-associated hospitalizations this season to date, up from a total of 688 hospitalizations reported the prior week.

Twenty-four flu-associated deaths have been reported this season.