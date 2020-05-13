Flyover across western NY to honor first responders, healthcare and essential workers

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo will be conducting a flyover on Saturday to honor first responders, healthcare and essential workers.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a flyover to honor those fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus.

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo will be conducting a flyover on Saturday to honor first responders, healthcare and essential workers. The missions have been named “Operation Thanks From Above” and will fly over hospitals, Veterans Affairs locations, city centers, parks and other venues in the Rochester Area.

“Throughout this crisis, our community’s employees, families and organizations have had to make sacrifices and changes to their way that life and how they conduct business,” Bello said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees on our front lines who are ensuring that safety, care and supplies are available to everyone, every day. This flyover salutes our community heroes for their bravery amidst the ongoing pandemic.”

The NWM’s very own Douglas C-47, named “Whiskey 7” will lead the mission, accompanied by other aircraft. The Douglas C-47 is a WWII veteran and was the lead aircraft in the second wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6th, 1944 over Ste. Mere Eglise, Normandy. According to a press release, the values associated with this aircraft are bravery, sacrifice, honor.

Residents in the designated areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes. If residents do plan to travel to a designated spot for viewing, the county asks that they adhere to all social distancing guidelines and also wear a face covering.