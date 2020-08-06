Food distribution event to be held in Albany Thursday morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be a mass food distribution event held Thursday morning in Albany.

The drive thru pantry will begin at 9:30 a.m at the Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany, NY

The event was put together by memebers of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and the Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church.

In order to maintain appropriate safety and social distancing, there will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line, and a walk-in line. Due to traffic concerns, guests are asked to use the Third Street Entrance and to not arrive prior to the 9:30 start time.