Former Byrne Dairy employee arrested for stealing over 2,300 NY lottery tickets

FULTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged following a Grand Larceny investigation.

According to New York State Police, Troopers in Fulton arrested 45-year-old Carrie J. Lisi of Fulton on March 2, 2022.

Lisi, who was confirmed to be a former Byrne Dairy employee, was arrested following an investigation into stolen Instant Scratch-Off New York State Lottery tickets from the Byrne Dairy location on Route 57 in Phoenix, New York.

Police confirmed that Lisi was charged with stealing approximately 2,319 tickets with a total retail value of $64,818. This occurred between June 2021 and January 2022.

Lisi was subsequently arrested on the charge of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class C felony. She was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance.

New York State Police were assisted by the New York State Gaming Commission throughout the investigation.

