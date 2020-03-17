Former CNY Representative Richard Hanna dead at 69

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — Former Congressman Richard Hanna has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Hanna represented the 24th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013 before redistricting had him representing the 22nd district from 2013 to 2017.

It was back in February of 2011 that Hanna underwent successful heart surgery.

Hanna’s family released the following statement on Monday:

Congressman Richard Hanna passed away on Sunday, March 15 with his loving family by his side after a private and courageous battle with cancer. His life and work will remain an inspiration for generations to come – from the structures he built through Hanna Construction to his charitable works that continue to benefit the lives of many in our community, and the indelible mark he left on the U.S. House of Representatives standing for tolerance, personal freedom, and equal rights for all. Richard was honorable, he led by example, and always stood for what he believed was right. His passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of those who loved him. Most of all his beloved wife Kim, his children Emerson and Grace who were his reason for being, his siblings, his family and friends.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi released the following statement:

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor. The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community. He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart. Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed. Erica and I send our deepest condolences to Richard’s wife, Kim, their children, and the entire Hanna family during this difficult time. Anthony Brindisi

Former Representative Claudia Tenney, who used to represent New York’s 22nd district, released the following statement: