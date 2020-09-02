Former State Trooper indicted on rape, criminal impersonation charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former New York State Trooper has been indicted on sexual assault and criminal impersonation charges.

Jason Lanning, 49, of Depew has been accused of the following crimes:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, Class “A-ii” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the First Degree, Class “B” violent felonies

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class “B” violent felony

One count of Rape in the Third Degree, a Class “E” felony

Two counts of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Class “A” misdemeanors

Prosecutors say that in September 2019, Lanning claimed to be a State Trooper in order to gain the trust and personal information of another person.

Although he previously did work for the New York State Police, Lanning had been terminated from his position ten years ago.

While he was under investigation for alleged criminal impersonation, prosecutors say three other people came forward with accusations against him.

In 2012 and 2016, prosecutors say Lanning raped two different women he met through an online dating site. In both cases, the women told authorities that Lanning claimed to be a State Trooper.

Between June and September 2019, officials say Lanning lied about being a State Trooper in order to gain information from another person. Prosecutors say they had a personal relationship.

Lanning, who could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted, will return to court on September 24. He’s currently remanded without bail.

Anyone with additional information about Lanning is encouraged to call the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at (716) 858-2424 or State police at (585) 344-6000.