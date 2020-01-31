Free child seat inspections being offered statewide in February

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free car seat inspections are being offered across New York State during the month of February.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), the inspections are part of a year long safety initiative that both local and state law enforcement agencies along with other local safety partners are participating in.

The inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians.

“The best protection for any child traveling in a motor vehicle is to ensure his or her car seat or booster seat is well-fitted and properly installed,” said DMW Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “I encourage all parents and caregivers to take advantage of these free events and give yourself the peace of mind knowing that your children are safeguarded when they are on the road with you.”

The inspections help to ensure that all parents and caregivers know how to pick the right seat for their child’s age and size as well as how to install the seat correctly. Technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to help caregivers understand how to pick the perfect child seat that will not only fit their child, but their car as well so it is used the right way every time.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said child safety seats help to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers.

Here is a list of car seat check events scheduled across the state during the month of February:

CAPITAL REGION

February 12 Albany County

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

State Police Latham, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110

Agency: New York State Police

Contact: Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at 518-783-3258 or donald.fougere@troopers.ny.gov

CENTRAL NEW YORK

February 25 Madison County

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

New York State Police Oneida, 261 Genesee Street, Oneida, N.Y. 13421

Agency: New York State Police

Contact: Trooper Alan Heath at (315) 366-6000 or alan.heath@troopers.ny.gov

FINGER LAKES

February 15 Livingston County

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Livonia Fire Department

4213 South Livonia Road, Livonia, N.Y. 14487

Agency: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County

Contact: Jaime Johnson at (585) 991-5420

LONG ISLAND

February 2 Suffolk County

8 a.m. — 2 p.m. By Appointment Only

State Police Farmingdale Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735

Agency: New York State PoliceContact: Sergeant James Walters at (631) 756-3389 or james.walters@troopers.ny.gov

February 15 Suffolk County

8 a.m. — 2 p.m. By Appointment Only

State Police Farmingdale Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735

Agency: New York State PoliceContact: Sergeant James Walters at (631) 756-3389 or james.walters@troopers.ny.gov

February 23 Suffolk County

8 a.m. — 2 p.m. By Appointment Only

State Police Farmingdale Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale, N.Y. 11735

Agency: New York State PoliceContact: Sergeant James Walters at (631) 756-3389 or james.walters@troopers.ny.gov

WESTERN NEW YORK

February 1 Niagara County

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, N.Y. 14092

Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo

Contact: (716) 447-6205

February 1 Erie County

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Catholic Health Administrative and Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14203

Agency: Catholic Health of Buffalo

Contact: (716) 447-6205

February 12 Niagara County

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport, N.Y. 14094

Agency: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office of Traffic Safety

Contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464