Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce gathering order

by: Johan Sheridan

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino answered questions regarding whether his office will enforce Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 10-guest limit for Thanksgiving Dinner.

Posting to Facebook, Giardino said that an executive order directed at citizens for their private conduct is usually not a law with penalties attached. While an executive order applying to businesses can be enforced, Giardino says the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the restriction, and that you cannot be arrested if you break the rules.

His statement read in part:

“We have limited resources and we have to set priorities, so obtaining a search warrant to enter your home to see how many turkey or tofu eaters are present is not a priority.”

