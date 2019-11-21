Fund established to support Manny Ortiz’s children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Rochester officer Manuel ‘Manny’ Ortiz suddenly passed away he left behind a wife, an older daughter and two young children.

The Rochester community has come together to ensure that the younger childrens’ education will be taken care of.

The Manny Ortiz Fund has been established at Canandaigua National Bank. Officials from Rochester Police Locust Club say the outpouring of support has been phenomenal.

“The support has been overwhelming for out brother’s families,” said President of Rochester Locust Club Mike Mazzeo. “It’s important, almost essential that they know in their hearts that community truly supports their work and their sacrifices as well.”

To donate, visit or call your local Canandaigua National Bank. Also, donations for Manny Ortiz can be made in person or by mail to the Rochester Police Locust Club – 1425 Lexington Avenue, Rochester, NY 14606. Please indicate “Manny Ortiz Fund” for accounting purposes.