Game board proposes concurrent firearms deer seasons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania deer hunters would be allowed to shoot antlerless deer throughout the two-week firearms season under a change proposed by the Board of Game Commissioners.

The board on Saturday preliminarily approved concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer.

The season is proposed to open on Saturday, Nov. 28. Deer hunting also would be allowed on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Other Sunday hunting would be allowed Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting and on Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season.

Another proposal would allow archery deer hunters to carry muzzleloaders to hunt bear when archery deer season overlaps with a muzzleloader bear season. A muzzleloader bear season that overlaps with the October muzzleloader deer season and archery deer season is proposed for the 2020-21 hunting seasons.

The board will take a final vote on the proposed changes at its next quarterly meeting on April 6 and 7.

