NEW WILMINGTON, PA (KDKA) — One teenager is injured after a garbage truck collided with an Amish buggy in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the noise from the truck spooked the horse at an intersection in New Wilmington Monday morning. The animal then darted in front of the truck, which led to the collision.

The teen, who was one of six people in the buggy, was later hospitalized.

The horse had to be put down at the scene.

There’s no word yet on the teen’s condition.