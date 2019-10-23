George Eastman Museum to honor actor, Rochester native Robert Forster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum will honor late actor and Rochester native Robert Forster with a pair of special screenings.

Two films the actor starred in, Medium Cool and Jackie Brown, will be screen at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on Saturday November 2 in the Dryden Theatre.

A longtime supporter of the George Eastman Museum, Forster was first elected to its board of trustees in 2001 and served as a trustee until 2010, when he was elected as a trustee emeritus, museum officials say.

“Robert was an enthusiastic advocate of the Eastman Museum and the work that we do here,” George Eastman Museum officials said in a press release. “He was always a source of positive energy. He will be remembered fondly by his friends at the museum as one of the most tenacious and charismatic actors of his generation.”

Forster, a Rochester native, died on October 11 of brain cancer at age 78. He is survived by his longtime partner, Denise Grayson, four children, and four grandchildren.

Forster was also a graduate of the University of Rochester.