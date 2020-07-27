Gillibrand, Hochul visit Ithaca to discuss child care issues during COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center to meet with local child care providers and discuss issues in the child care industry during COVID-19.

Senator Gillibrand says she has sent a letter to the Center for Disease Control “calling on the organization to work directly with child care stakeholders to inform and implement critical guidance that will keep children, staff, and families safe.”

Gillibrand is also asking Congress to invest $50 billion in federal funding to stabilize child care providers as they work to safely reopen.

“Our nation was facing a child care crisis even before the pandemic hit – many working families lived in child care deserts, including in Tompkins County which only had enough child care slots for a third of preschoolers. Meanwhile, those who did have access to child care often struggled to afford it,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Now families and providers are facing unprecedented instability and uncertainty. Child care providers are critical to our economy and we can’t let them face these challenges alone. To get parents back to work and care centers open, the CDC must provide clear, practical guidance and Congress must provide funding to give providers the resources needed to comply with public health guidance and keep everyone safe. These resources are essential to weather this crisis and to lay the foundation for our recovery.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial, social, and gender-based inequalities that already existed in our society. Nowhere is that more present than with the child care crisis that we have struggled with for far too long,”said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “To get our economy back firing on all cylinders, the stress and cost of the child care burden on families and providers must be addressed. It is no longer an individual family’s problem, it’s a problem for our economic recovery, and it’s finally part of the national conversation. In New York, we have increased funding, expanded services and supported families and child care workers during this crisis and beyond. I thank Sen. Gillibrand for joining us in our efforts to fight for more federal funding and support and help to ensure a plan for expanding access to child care in our state and the country in the future.”