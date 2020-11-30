GoFundMe raising money for 7-year-old son of Niagara Square crash victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A GoFundMe page for the son of the Niagara Square crash victim has raised around $7,000 so far.

Angel Marie Cobb died Thanksgiving morning when a car she was a passenger in crashed into the McKinley monument.

Cobb leaves behind her 8-year-old son Luca.

His grandmother tells me she will now be caring for the boy, and she and other family members confirm this GoFundMe organized by Shannon Coates is legitimate and will go toward his care.

A second one organized by a Felicia Clark is also legitimate. Family members say any others are not.

The GoFundMe can be found here.