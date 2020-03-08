Gov. Cuomo confirms 16 additional coronavirus cases in NYS bringing total to 105

From NYGovCuomo



NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Cuomo confirmed 16 additional cases of the novel coronavirus today in New York State since his last update. This brings statewide totals to 105 confirmed cases.

Of the 16 new cases identified since the Governor’s last update, 12 are in Westchester County, one in New York City in the Bronx, one in Nassau, one in Suffolk and one in Ulster.

He encourages working from home, telecommuting and avoiding densely populated areas whenever possible to help contain the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the Governor called on the federal government to expedite their approval of private labs and automated and manual testing to expand New York State’s testing capacity.

Of the 105 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 82

New York City: 12

Nassau: 5

Suffolk: 1

Rockland: 2

Ulster: 1

Saratoga: 2

“We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That’s unacceptable – we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic – and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm.”

During a briefing on the novel coronavirus yesterday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced he declared a state of emergency to help New York more quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus. The state of emergency declaration allows, among other things: