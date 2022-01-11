Gov. Hochul announces $230 million in additional food assistance for New Yorkers in January

NEW YORK, (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowed level of food benefits for January.

All households that participate in SNAP, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment later in the month.

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP

“These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity throughout the state.” Governor Hochul said, “As the cold weather puts pressure on family budgets, these additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief.”

Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, $835 for a household of four, will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between Wednesday, Jan. 12, and the end of the day Friday, Jan. 21.

Struggling New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life.

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards.

Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.