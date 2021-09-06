Gov. Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, and among the numbers is a death in Steuben County.

“We know what COVID is capable of because we’ve seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don’t want to have to relive that experience,” Governor Hochul said.  “We also know what works to fight back the virus – getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols. It’s that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life.”

Monday’s data is summarized below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 100,288
  • Total Positive – 3,660
  • Percent Positive – 3.65%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.28%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,334 (+53)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 275
  • Patients in ICU – 519 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 263 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 194,475 (+222)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,750

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,010,204
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,212
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 390,653
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionFriday, September 3, 2021Saturday, September 4, 2021Sunday, September 5, 2021
Capital Region4.78%4.72%4.62%
Central New York4.57%4.70%4.65%
Finger Lakes4.50%4.41%4.46%
Long Island4.23%4.31%4.26%
Mid-Hudson3.61%3.60%3.60%
Mohawk Valley4.67%4.72%4.67%
New York City2.39%2.41%2.37%
North Country5.11%5.11%5.34%
Southern Tier3.29%3.29%3.25%
Western New York4.25%4.23%4.23%
Statewide3.28%3.31%3.28%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCFriday, September 3, 2021Saturday, September 4, 2021Sunday, September 5, 2021
Bronx2.83%2.84%2.79%
Kings2.43%2.47%2.40%
New York1.82%1.83%1.80%
Queens2.31%2.32%2.31%
Richmond3.63%3.70%3.74%

Sunday, 3,660 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,289,438. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,30654
Allegany3,7849
Broome20,52554
Cattaraugus6,29425
Cayuga7,34333
Chautauqua9,96071
Chemung8,43525
Chenango3,9779
Clinton5,19421
Columbia4,41710
Cortland4,46310
Delaware2,74613
Dutchess32,48357
Erie95,686173
Essex1,8184
Franklin3,07325
Fulton4,99219
Genesee5,78610
Greene3,75312
Hamilton3700
Herkimer5,69110
Jefferson6,85647
Lewis3,0134
Livingston4,93218
Madison5,07028
Monroe75,259142
Montgomery4,7839
Nassau200,720239
Niagara21,32834
NYC1,027,6241,201
Oneida24,49170
Onondaga43,325159
Ontario8,09921
Orange52,78273
Orleans3,3993
Oswego8,78548
Otsego3,91711
Putnam11,48323
Rensselaer12,64241
Rockland49,59727
Saratoga17,60655
Schenectady14,67824
Schoharie1,94410
Schuyler1,1784
Seneca2,27014
St. Lawrence7,90568
Steuben7,72145
Suffolk219,702315
Sullivan7,46414
Tioga4,1689
Tompkins5,45316
Ulster15,59233
Warren4,31812
Washington3,55916
Wayne6,45220
Westchester138,196148
Wyoming3,7475
Yates1,28410

Sunday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,750. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Orange1
Queens2
Steuben1
Suffolk6
Ulster2
Warren1
Westchester1

Sunday, 26,837 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,301 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region729,445635670,104538
Central New York570,651593529,803429
Finger Lakes737,875741688,486587
Long Island1,774,3014,7901,574,0052,744
Mid-Hudson1,396,1002,0621,237,2171,528
Mohawk Valley284,054369262,558306
New York City6,253,48215,6035,550,01212,726
North Country263,643223238,424117
Southern Tier378,047349349,233274
Western New York803,5451,472738,9511,052
Statewide13,191,14326,83711,838,79320,301

