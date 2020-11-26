Gov. Wolf vetoes bills on firearms during emergency, gas drilling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting bills on firearms during the pandemic or other emergencies and about the regulation and plugging of conventional oil and gas wells.

All three bills had passed the politically split General Assembly with mostly Republican support and mostly Democratic opposition. Wolf announced his vetoes on Wednesday.

Two of the vetoed bills would have allowed people to carry guns during an emergency proclamation and to keep open gun and ammunition related businesses during an emergency.

Wolf also signed a couple dozen bills into law, including measures on organ donation, parole of violent offenders, recycling and broadband.