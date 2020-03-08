Governor Cuomo confirms 105 coronavirus cases in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday that there are 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State. There have been no confirmed cases in western New York.

Cuomo called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to authorize seven existing laboratories to test members of the public for the coronavirus. Cuomo said the CDC has been slow during this process.

He’s pushing to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the way of doing that he said is to isolate those who have it.

Cuomo also said the state is working to obtain the testing capacity needed to test members of the public who show symptoms of the coronavirus.

During the press conference, Cuomo said the fear of the coronavirus have been a bigger issue than the virus itself.

According to Cuomo, Johns Hopkins Hospital has been working around the clock tracking cases of the coronavirus.

Cuomo urged businesses to have a liberal sick-leave policy for its employees to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus.