Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,486, the first day below 4,500 since December 5 and a 52% decrease from the mid-January peak. ICU patients dropped to 927, a new low since December 7 and a 43% decrease since the mid-January peak. Intubations dropped to 619, a new low since December 21.
“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war and is critical to stopping COVID in its tracks, but New Yorkers should also practice the safe behaviors that have made a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re opening new vaccination sites and getting shots in arms across the state, but we’re going to need more supply to reach a bigger portion of the population. In the meantime, New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced. New York has come a long way in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and although we’re making progress every day, we need New Yorkers to stay safe until we defeat the COVID beast.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 206,680
- Total Positive – 5,943
- Percent Positive – 2.88%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,486 (-131)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -303
- Patients Newly Admitted – 520
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 927 (-26)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 619 (-23)
- Total Discharges – 153,584 (+571)
- Deaths – 62
- Total Deaths – 39,527
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|94
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|37
|0.00%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|143
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|782
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|458
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|57
|0.01%
|43%
|New York City
|2,656
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|30
|0.01%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|74
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|155
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,486
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|241
|205
|16%
|Central New York
|262
|171
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|259
|37%
|Long Island
|852
|653
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|408
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|68
|32%
|New York City
|2,600
|2,000
|23%
|North Country
|62
|32
|49%
|Southern Tier
|126
|61
|51%
|Western New York
|545
|318
|43%
|Statewide
|5,862
|4,175
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.86%
|1.82%
|1.72%
|Central New York
|0.89%
|0.86%
|0.84%
|Finger Lakes
|1.64%
|1.62%
|1.64%
|Long Island
|4.24%
|4.35%
|4.32%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.44%
|4.49%
|4.54%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.41%
|1.45%
|1.53%
|New York City
|3.97%
|4.04%
|4.04%
|North Country
|1.98%
|1.79%
|1.58%
|Southern Tier
|0.69%
|0.67%
|0.64%
|Western New York
|1.72%
|1.64%
|1.76%
|Statewide
|3.13%
|3.16%
|3.15%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.91%
|4.61%
|4.40%
|Brooklyn
|4.34%
|4.22%
|4.09%
|Manhattan
|2.82%
|2.69%
|2.67%
|Queens
|4.64%
|4.51%
|4.54%
|Staten Island
|4.83%
|4.67%
|4.71%
Of the 1,728,406 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,595
|44
|Allegany
|2,957
|1
|Broome
|15,833
|39
|Cattaraugus
|4,562
|10
|Cayuga
|5,476
|5
|Chautauqua
|7,538
|11
|Chemung
|6,559
|5
|Chenango
|2,563
|9
|Clinton
|3,891
|9
|Columbia
|3,507
|5
|Cortland
|3,301
|5
|Delaware
|1,697
|11
|Dutchess
|23,770
|64
|Erie
|68,325
|246
|Essex
|1,395
|4
|Franklin
|2,213
|3
|Fulton
|3,524
|9
|Genesee
|4,574
|16
|Greene
|2,781
|8
|Hamilton
|288
|0
|Herkimer
|4,644
|6
|Jefferson
|5,012
|7
|Lewis
|2,144
|5
|Livingston
|3,664
|5
|Madison
|3,937
|14
|Monroe
|54,163
|119
|Montgomery
|3,330
|3
|Nassau
|156,822
|513
|Niagara
|15,781
|35
|NYC
|764,227
|3,134
|Oneida
|20,219
|95
|Onondaga
|33,162
|55
|Ontario
|6,014
|25
|Orange
|39,462
|174
|Orleans
|2,508
|4
|Oswego
|6,242
|12
|Otsego
|2,605
|14
|Putnam
|8,795
|27
|Rensselaer
|9,450
|42
|Rockland
|40,870
|112
|Saratoga
|12,503
|38
|Schenectady
|11,220
|28
|Schoharie
|1,291
|7
|Schuyler
|884
|4
|Seneca
|1,696
|11
|St. Lawrence
|5,797
|7
|Steuben
|5,664
|11
|Suffolk
|170,738
|512
|Sullivan
|5,017
|22
|Tioga
|2,936
|11
|Tompkins
|3,614
|13
|Ulster
|10,747
|57
|Warren
|2,971
|3
|Washington
|2,464
|4
|Wayne
|4,620
|13
|Westchester
|112,854
|287
|Wyoming
|2,954
|7
|Yates
|1,036
|3
Saturday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|12
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|17
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|5
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|1