Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,486, the first day below 4,500 since December 5 and a 52% decrease from the mid-January peak. ICU patients dropped to 927, a new low since December 7 and a 43% decrease since the mid-January peak. Intubations dropped to 619, a new low since December 21.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war and is critical to stopping COVID in its tracks, but New Yorkers should also practice the safe behaviors that have made a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re opening new vaccination sites and getting shots in arms across the state, but we’re going to need more supply to reach a bigger portion of the population. In the meantime, New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced. New York has come a long way in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and although we’re making progress every day, we need New Yorkers to stay safe until we defeat the COVID beast.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 206,680
  • Total Positive – 5,943
  • Percent Positive – 2.88%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,486 (-131)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -303
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 520
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 927 (-26)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 619 (-23)
  • Total Discharges – 153,584 (+571)
  • Deaths – 62
  • Total Deaths – 39,527

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region940.01%32%
Central New York370.00%33%
Finger Lakes1430.01%42%
Long Island7820.03%34%
Mid-Hudson4580.02%44%
Mohawk Valley570.01%43%
New York City2,6560.03%31%
North Country300.01%58%
Southern Tier740.01%52%
Western New York1550.01%38%
Statewide4,4860.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region241205 16%
Central New York262171 35%
Finger Lakes397259 37%
Long Island852653 23%
Mid-Hudson680408 40%
Mohawk Valley9768 32%
New York City2,6002,000 23%
North Country6232 49%
Southern Tier12661 51%
Western New York545318 43%
Statewide5,8624,175 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.86%1.82%1.72%
Central New York0.89%0.86%0.84%
Finger Lakes1.64%1.62%1.64%
Long Island4.24%4.35%4.32%
Mid-Hudson4.44%4.49%4.54%
Mohawk Valley1.41%1.45%1.53%
New York City3.97%4.04%4.04%
North Country1.98%1.79%1.58%
Southern Tier0.69%0.67%0.64%
Western New York1.72%1.64%1.76%
Statewide3.13%3.16%3.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx4.91%4.61%4.40%
Brooklyn4.34%4.22%4.09%
Manhattan2.82%2.69%2.67%
Queens4.64%4.51%4.54%
Staten Island4.83%4.67%4.71%

Of the 1,728,406 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,59544
Allegany2,9571
Broome15,83339
Cattaraugus4,56210
Cayuga5,4765
Chautauqua7,53811
Chemung6,5595
Chenango2,5639
Clinton3,8919
Columbia3,5075
Cortland3,3015
Delaware1,69711
Dutchess23,77064
Erie68,325246
Essex1,3954
Franklin2,2133
Fulton3,5249
Genesee4,57416
Greene2,7818
Hamilton2880
Herkimer4,6446
Jefferson5,0127
Lewis2,1445
Livingston3,6645
Madison3,93714
Monroe54,163119
Montgomery3,3303
Nassau156,822513
Niagara15,78135
NYC764,2273,134
Oneida20,21995
Onondaga33,16255
Ontario6,01425
Orange39,462174
Orleans2,5084
Oswego6,24212
Otsego2,60514
Putnam8,79527
Rensselaer9,45042
Rockland40,870112
Saratoga12,50338
Schenectady11,22028
Schoharie1,2917
Schuyler8844
Seneca1,69611
St. Lawrence5,7977
Steuben5,66411
Suffolk170,738512
Sullivan5,01722
Tioga2,93611
Tompkins3,61413
Ulster10,74757
Warren2,9713
Washington2,4644
Wayne4,62013
Westchester112,854287
Wyoming2,9547
Yates1,0363

Saturday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx12
Columbia1
Erie2
Kings17
Lewis1
Manhattan7
Monroe1
Nassau5
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens5
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk3
Westchester1

