Governor Cuomo to send President Trump, First Lady a “New York Cares” package

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to ensure a speedy recovery for President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania by sending them a “New York Cares” get-well-soon package. Cuomo made the announcement Friday morning while speaking to Paul Murnane from WCBS 880.

“We’re going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this,” Cuomo said.

During the interview Cuomo mentioned there was no indication or new information on the President’s condition during a White House conference call Friday afternoon.

“Politics aside, we can have political differences and Lord knows I have political differences with the President, and we’re both New Yorkers, so we’re not shy about speaking our mind. We wish him all very well, a speedy recovery both to him and the First Lady. This creates a lot of anxiety. I’ve gone through this in my family. I’m sure his children are worried, et cetera.

Cuomo did not mention what would be included inside the care package.