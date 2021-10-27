Governor Hochul declares October to be Disability Employment Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM)-

NYSID (New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc.) celebrated those with disabilities in New York State who are performing outstanding work and exceling in the workplace, and the organizations that support employment opportunities for these individuals. The theme of NYSID’s 2021 Annual Meeting was: “The Power of Partnership.”

The Annual Meeting is NYSID’s signature event, bringing together its membership, private sector partners, legislative and government guests, individuals with disabilities, and other supporters for the 2021 awards in recognition of employment excellence. In its most recent fiscal year, NYSID managed contracts that employed more than 4,400 individuals with disabilities who earned $74.7 million in wages.

On the national front, October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which emphasizes the contributions of people with disabilities in America’s diverse workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation to reinforce awareness of employment opportunities for this New York talent pool, continuing our state’s commitment to NDEAM’s purpose.

“New York State is committed to ensuring its disabled workers have equal opportunities and are supported in the workplace and beyond,” Governor Hochul said in a recent press release.NYSID is a facilitating agency of the Preferred Source Program, which works to create job opportunities for individuals with disabilities by fulfilling government purchasing needs for goods and services. It also provides those products and services to private sector and non-profit entities, including Albany Medical Center, The United Way, Cap Com Federal Credit Union, and more.