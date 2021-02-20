Grafton Trailblazers trek through the snow

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether your trying out snowmobiling for the first time, or a seasoned rider, the Grafton Trailblazers are ready for you to ride with them on the trails.

The Grafton Trailblazers say now that we have a lot of snow on the ground, it’s the perfect time to rev up your engines. The trailblazers will take you on local rides and show you where to go.

On Saturday, they took a ride approximately 65 miles of trails in the Grafton State Park to the Cherry Plain State Park. The event was free of charge and all participants brought their own snowmobiles. All snowmobiles must have a full tank of gas and registered and insured in NYS.

“It’s about a 30 mile ride down and a 30 mile ride back. It’s going to be a great time to have a little bit of camaraderie and just get out on the trails. We love to see different parts of the state parks,” said Tamara Beal, Grafton State Park Environmental Educator.

The trail consisted of old log roads, and seasonal roads that are closed to automative traffic during winter months. Each group was led by an experienced rider who is knowledgeable of the trails.

The Grafton Trailblazers are a group of dedicated volunteers who maintain the equipment, keep the trails in good shape, removing downed trees after storms, and marking the trails with signage. Grafton Trailblazers Treasurer Samantha Robitaille says they are always looking for more volunteers.

“We groom and sign trails. We also do trail work all year long and we do events as well. I love getting involved and helping out. I love this sport so much so I thought it was the best thing to do,” said Robitaille.

The trailblazers says nothing going better with frigid weather, than ripping through the snow.

“It’s like being out in a winter wonderland. There’s like no one else around, it’s peaceful and priceless,” said Beal.

“It’s a good way to get out in the winter. I’m not much of a skier or snowboarder, so this is my activity instead of skiing and snowboarding,” said Robitaille.

The Grafton Trailblazers have a poker themed ride next Saturday, February 27. You can pre-register online at their website or Facebook page.