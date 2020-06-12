Gugino’s attorney says he’s starting physical therapy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Attorney Kelly Zarcone, Martin Gugino is beginning physical therapy today, which she says is a step in the right direction.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured, and he is well aware of that now,” Zarcone said in a statement to News 4.

Zarcone says Gugino is feeling encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support he has received from all over the globe, and he’s looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.

Read her full statement regarding Gugino’s condition below: