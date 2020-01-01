Guthrie welcomes first baby of 2020

CORTLAND, N.Y. – Guthrie welcomed the first baby of 2020 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, N.Y.

Baby Boy Bentley Lawrence was born at 10:18 a.m. on Jan. 1., 2020 to parents Jane and Lawrence Lewis Jr., of McGraw, N.Y.

He arrived weighing in at 6 pounds and is 19 inches long.

The Lewis Family was also presented with a gift basket by the Guthrie Cortland Hospital Aid group.

The Hospital Aid group is a team of volunteers committed to improving and enhancing the health and wellness of women, children, and families through advocacy, education, fundraising and community partnerships.

Presenting a gift to the family of the first baby of the year has been a Hospital Aid tradition for many years.