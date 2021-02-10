Häagen-Dazs thief rescued by police from Manhattan building ledge

by: Kristine Garcia

An ice cream heist did not go as planned when an alleged Häagen Dazs thief had to be rescued from police Feb. 9, 2021. (NYPD 23rd Precinct)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — An ice cream heist did not go as planned when an alleged Häagen Dazs thief had to be rescued by police Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a burglary in progress around 9:30 a.m. in East Harlem. Officers arrived at the location and saw a man matching the description of the suspect, police said.

The suspect ran into a nearby courtyard along East 98 Street and Lexington Avenue and climbed over a fence, according to authorities. However, the suspect did not realize the height of the fence and became stranded on the ledge, police said.

Authorities cut the fence, placed a harness on him and brought him down to safety. The man, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Pastore, was subsequently arrested for stealing eight pints of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, police said.

He faces changes of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

