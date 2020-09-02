Hamburg man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hamburg man was charged after engaging in sexual contact with a minor on several occasions.

Robert Chapline, 60, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron J. Mango and Caitlin Higgins, between Feb. 13, 2016 and Oct. 2, 2017, the defendant coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

In Feb. 2016, the victim was in the care of Chapline—who took photographs of the victim getting out of a shower and then posing in a bedroom. The defendant engaged in sexual contact with the victim on several occasions between 2012 and 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2020.