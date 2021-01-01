Happiness key to successfully keeping resolutions experts say

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: The ball is raised into place in Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People may have felt helpless during 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic changed the face of life and cultural norms. But, a new year offers the promise of hope and change.

Many people may see 2021 as a clean slate, an opportunity to take on the usual resolutions like exercising more, eating healthier food, losing weight, yelling less at the kids, and taking time to reconnect with their partners, friends, or families. Those prone to anxiety could see the new year as overwhelming, especially if projects or goals were put on hold last year because of the coronavirus.

How can people keep their resolutions in 2021? Research suggests people focus on just one thing- happiness.

Happiness is most often tied to how people view themselves, said Dr. Tchiki Davis. People who view themselves in a positive light feel happier in general. Because everyone defines happiness differently, it’s important to identify those things that make us feel happy, she said.

In Psychology Today, Dr. Davis also offers the following advice for people seeking more joy in their lives:

Be yourself and speak up.

Get a confidence boost from completing an easy task like having fun or practicing being grateful.

Learn how to feel better about yourself by identifying strengths or positive characteristics.

Create a better work-life balance.

Take a break from social media and make positive memories.

Communicate with kindness.

Chase life and find a purpose.

Why should people focus on being happy? Happy people are more successful and better at achieving goals. They also manage stress better, have better relationships, are healthier, and live longer, according to PositivePsychology.

Making and keeping resolutions

Pick one thing to change

Plan ahead and pick a start date

Anticipate potential problems and be prepared to accept shortcomings

Go for it and plan rewards

*Source: LifeHack.org