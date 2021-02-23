Harrisburg Pa. State Police headquarters evacuated after bomb threat, Elmerton Ave. closed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. State Police headquarters in Harrisburg has been evacuated due to a bomb threat received late Friday morning.
PSP Communications Director Ryan Tarkowski said the bomb threat was called in around 11 a.m. and the building has been evacuated until an all-clear is given.
PSP said in a Tweet around noon that the 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. is closed to traffic.
Tarkowski says PSP has plans and contingencies in place and that department operations have not been significantly affected.
