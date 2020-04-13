Have you seen his man? Binghamton University professor reported missing

(WIVT) – A Binghamton University professor has been reported missing and family members are asking for the public’s help finding him.

The family of Dominic Davy says the Endicott man has been missing since Thursday.

Davy is 30 years old, 6’1 and weighs between 190-200 pounds, and he also has his left ear and left nostril pierced, with a tattoo on his left.

His car was located at the River Terrace Apartments in Endicott with no sign of him.

If you have information about his whereabouts please call the Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.