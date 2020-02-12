Hidden NY gem: The oldest covered bridge in America

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko went to a very special place early Saturday morning. It was frigid, with snow everywhere—the perfect country ambience.

Kucko’s talking about the shores of Otsego Lake, seven miles norther of Cooperstown, and home to the oldest covered bridge in America.

The Hyde Hall covered bridge was built in 1825 and was part of the grand estate of George Clarke, who inherited a fortune from his grandfather.

This is now what is known as Glimmerglass State Park, one of the hidden secrets in the New York State Parks system.

Back in the day, when bridges were made of wood, they would last maybe 20 years, but putting a roof on them added an extra 80 years to the lifespan of a bridge.

Covered bridges are as Americana as it gets.

While Kucko was in the area, he had to check out the scenery, including the headwaters of the mighty Susquehanna River.