Highest-rated museums in New York

Regional

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by The Metropolitan Museum of Art shows fashion displays, titled from left, Wonder, Warmth and Joy, part of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (The Metropolitan Museum of Art via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New York on Tripadvisor.

30. American Airpower Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites
  • Address: 1230 New Highway Hangar 3, Farmingdale
29. Kingston Uptown Historic District

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston
28. Women’s Rights National Historical Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums
  • Address: 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls
27. Opus 40

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Parks, Art Museums
  • Address: 356 George Sickle Road, Saugerties
26. Staten Island Children’s Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums
  • Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace Building M, Staten Island
25. National Comedy Center

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (279 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 203 W 2nd Street, Jamestown
24. The Discovery Center

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums
  • Address: 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton
23. Motorcyclepedia Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (169 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 250 Lake Street, Newburgh
22. Hudson Beach Glass

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries
  • Address: 162 Main Street, Beacon
21. Historic Richmond Town

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (222 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island
20. Dia Beacon

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums
  • Address: 3 Beekman Street, Beacon
19. Hudson River Maritime Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
  • Address: 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston
18. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (1,520 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Libraries
  • Address: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park
17. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Museums
  • Address: 310 Genesee Street, Utica
16. Corning Museum of Glass

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (3,777 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning
15. Phelps Mansion Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (182 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
  • Address: 191 Court Street, Binghamton
14. New York Transit Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn
13. Lyndhurst

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
  • Address: 635 S Broadway, Tarrytown
12. New York State Capitol

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
  • Address: State Street, Albany
11. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,660 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, Otsego
10. USS Slater DE-766

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (442 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: Broadway and Quay Street, Albany
9. Boldt Castle and Yacht House

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 1 Heart Island, Alexandria Bay
8. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
7. Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities
  • Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo
6. Brooklyn Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,601 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
  • Address: 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn
5. Erie Canal Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 318 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
4. New York State Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas
  • Address: Empire State Plaza, Albany
3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (54,669 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums
  • Address: 1000 5th Avenue, Manhattan
2. The Strong National Museum of Play

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (2,169 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums, History Museums
  • Address: 1 Manhattan Square Drive, Rochester
1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,420 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
  • Address: 180 Greenwich Street, World Trade Center, Manhattan

