‘History-making’ procession honors life of City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of firefighters lined the streets of Clayton on Friday to honor the life of City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse.

The 21-year-old was remembered as the FDNY Emerald Society marched down James street, leading a City of Watertown firetruck, carrying the casket wrapper in an American flag.

Attending were members of the Watertown Fire Department, LaFargeville Fire Department and Loudonville Fire Department, all of which Peyton worked at early in his firefighting career.

Peyton Morse passed away after suffering a medical emergency at the NYS Fire Academy in early Mach 2020. The 21-year-old was honored formally on March 19 in Clayton.

Peyton is survived by his wife, parents, brother Parker S. Morse, Lafargeville, NY, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donations in Peyton’s name are being directed to the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association, LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department, Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.

Watch full footage from the funeral procession in the player above.