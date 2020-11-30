Holiday travel results in higher gas prices, but still low compared to 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up this week.

AAA reports that the national average is $2.13 — an increase of two cents. New York’s average is $2.23, which is up one cent.

The national and state averages were ten cents different one year ago, too, but at $2.59 and $2.69. New York was still the higher of the two averages.

Although the demand for gas went up around Thanksgiving, there were fewer holiday travelers this year.

