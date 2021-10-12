Homicide investigation will lead to multiple road closures in Ithaca on Thursday

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police have announced plans for temporary road closures to allow them to further a homicide investigation from July of this year.

The Ithaca Police Department Investigators in conjunction with New York State Police Investigators will be forming a digital scan of the area when the homicide from July 20, 2021, occurred. In order to complete this process, there will be multiple roads closed from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14th.

State Street will be closed from Floral Ave to Brindly Street.

Taughanock Boulevard including the intersections of Brindley Street, State Street and Buffalo Street.

Seneca Street from Fulton Street to State Street.

The Entrance/Exit to the Dandy Mini Mart onto State Street will also be closed to prevent access to the area.

Alternate routes of travel for East and Westbound traffic on the West End of the city are as follows:

Alternate route to RT. 79/Hector Street – you can use Floral Ave or RT 96/Cliff Street. Traffic will be flowing in both directions on Buffalo Street.

Alternate route for Westbound traffic on State Street can cut over to Buffalo Street to travel West. Brindley Street will be open to traffic going South as well.

The Ithaca Police Department thanks the public in advance and asks for your patience as they conduct this investigation.

Below is a map of the area with the traffic patterns during this time.