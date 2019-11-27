Honoring Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand one year after his death

(WETM) – November 27 is the one-year anniversary of the death of New York State Police Sgt. Jeremy VanNostrand, who was killed in a crash on his way to work in Fonda.

State Police say Trooper VanNostrand, 36, was rear-ended in his personal vehicle by a box truck and pushed into oncoming traffic while he was stopped in traffic waiting to turn into the New York State Police Fonda station at around 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2018.

He was then struck by a pickup truck traveling east on Highway 5S and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trooper VanNostrand served with the New York State Police for six years, since December 2012. Prior to his service with the NYSP, VanNostrand was a correction officer for eight years with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Trooper VanNostrand is survived by his wife, their daughter, his parents, a sister and brothers.

