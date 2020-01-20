House fire on Warwick Avenue leaves family without a home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family of four is without a home after a fire on Warwick Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters on the scene said the belongings inside the home were destroyed — leaving just the shell of the home left.

While they were in the scene clearing the debris, the Red Cross was doing an assessment of the property to see what they can do to help.

The snowy roads also played a role, making it a little difficult to get on scene.

“Certainly it takes a lot longer to get from point A to point B with the weather like this,” Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Lonthair said.

“We buy vehicles that are equipped with four wheel drive so they can get through the snow so they can get here as soon as possible.”

Fire crews reported no water issues despite the cold. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.